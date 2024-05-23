Chefs Beyond Home: season four to be held

For the fourth time, a women's community-based company Pop of Color Limited is going to organise Chef's Beyond Home: season four sponsored by Farm Fresh.

Pop of Color Limited has started this initiative called Chef's Beyond Home from the year 2019, from their sense of social responsibility. Pop of Color is constantly trying to make this initiative successful from the point of social responsibility with the aim of advancing the path of success of women working in the culinary arts.

Beautiful Bangladesh is a project taken on ten years of Pop of Color. Through this project, Pop of Color wants to show the unique beauty of Bangladesh to the whole world. The tradition, culture and beauty of Bangladesh are all the abundance of the people of this country. As the first part of this project, the biggest food festival of Bangladesh is dedicated to Farm Fresh and the main theme of Chefs Beyond Home: season four, organized by Pop of Color, is to highlight all the traditional dishes of different regions of Bangladesh through home chefs.

Fifteen culinary artists will participate in this event. They will serve their best cooked dishes to all the guests at the fair. Anyone will get a chance to taste these dishes as a guest in this event. The participating establishments are - Tripti Catering, The Cuisinire, Bake n Take, Mayer Hater Achar, Nimmi's Cakery Bite, Mamma's Kitchen, Mridul's Kitchen, Gourmet Bliss by Shahreen, Sweet Dreams Bakery, Fatty Bun, Baba's Baking Zone, Jannat's Kitchen, Homemade, Nice Kitchen and Cake-O-Rithm.