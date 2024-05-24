Chattogram Eid Fest showcases empowerment for women entrepreneurs

A three-day Eid Shopping Festival 2024 was inaugurated at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View on Thursday.

M&M Business Communications organized the fair.

While opening the fair, Chattogram City Mayor Bir Muktijoddha Md. Rezaul Karim Chowdhury highlighted the government's dedication to promoting women entrepreneurs. He also emphasized the various initiatives and investments to support women's education and skill development.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said, "The current government is a women-friendly government. It is sincere in advancing women entrepreneurs through various investments including education, training, and loans on easy terms. I thank Manzuma Murshed, CEO of M&M Business Communication, who organizes three to four fairs every year at this five-star hotel to promote women entrepreneurs. Many women entrepreneurs are getting inspired by her."

M&M Business Communications CEO Manzuma Murshed, Mastercard Country Manager Syed Mohammad Kamal, General Secretary of Panchlaish Residential Area Welfare Association Abu Saeed Salim were also present at the opening ceremony.

Mastercard is the title partner of this fair. Monno Ceramics is the Gold Partner, Este Medical Bangladesh is Silver Partner; while The Daily Star is Media Partner and The Prestige Magazine is the Strategic Partner of this fair.

The fair is open to all.