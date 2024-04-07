Banglalink takes several initiatives to make Eid travel comfortable

Banglalink is pleased to announce several initiatives designed to alleviate the burdens of travel and bring comfort to those embarking on the homeward journey this Eid-ul-Fitr. Also, it initiated a series of compassionate gestures aimed at easing their journey and enhancing their overall experience.

Recognizing the difficulties faced by travelers, Banglalink has already significantly increased its 4G network capacity. This advancement of network will ensure everyone is under the coverage of Fastest 4G certified by Ookla wherever they go.

Free Bus Ride: In a significant effort to facilitate travel for homebound individuals, Banglalink will be providing free bus rides to under-privileged people traveling across the country. Besides, Banglalink's volunteer team will be at Dhaka's main bus terminals - Gabtali, Mohakhali and Saidabad, main railway stations, Kamalapur, airport station, and Sadarghat launch terminal with many other services.

Notable services include:

Assistance with Luggage and Trolleys: Banglalink is committed to making the travel experience as seamless and stress-free as possible. In addition to that Banglalink will have dedicated team members will be on hand to assist passengers with their luggage.

Distribution of Hand-Fans: With the sweltering heat of the summer months adding to the discomfort of travel, Banglalink will be also distributing hand-fans to passengers at various transit points.

Provision of Mats and Prayer Space: Recognizing the importance of religious observance during Ramadan, Banglalink will be providing mats and designated prayer spaces at selected transit locations. This initiative aims to facilitate congregational prayers for travelers, allowing them to fulfill their religious obligations with ease and peace of mind.

Even the crucial highways of the country, such as Dhaka-Chittagong, Dhaka-Sylhet, Dhaka-Rangpur and Dhaka-Jesore highways, along with journey breakpoints, Banglalink's volunteer team will be actively present to assist passengers.

As Bangladesh prepares to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, Banglalink is committed towards providing uninterrupted Fastest 4G and other services to keep people connected to their loved ones.