Bangladeshi Ashik Chowdhury set to jump from 41,000ft

The skydiver is attempting to break Guinness World Record

Ashik Chowdhury, a professional skydiver, is set to jump from 41,000 feet holding the Bangladesh flag to set a new Guinness World Record.

He revealed the information today at a press conference held at the Economic Reporters Forum-ERF, said a press release.

He will attempt the jump on Saturday (May 25).

He said no one from Bangladesh ever jumped from such an altitude.

Ashik said, "When you start falling from the sky, it instils a sense of freedom in you. Such a spirit of adventure has always inspired me to go beyond my limits and reach a new height."

Mentionable, Ashik, a 40-year-old skydiver, is a career banker. He was born and brought up in Jashore. His father used to be a pilot.

Since 2012, he has completed 30 jumps.

At the event, Abul Kalam Azad, head of brand marketing and corporate affairs division, of United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC, handed over the Bangladesh flag to Ashik.

The bank is sponsoring the skydiver in the attempt.