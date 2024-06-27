Press Releases
Bangladesh Shishu Hospital gets new CPAP machine, phototherapy unit

Photo: Courtesy

The Suhana and Anis Ahmed Foundation (SAAF), in collaboration with the SAARC Women Association (SWA), is providing a Bubble CPAP Machine and an LED Phototherapy Unit to Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute.

Founded by Suhana and Anis Ahmed in 2009, SAAF continues to support underprivileged children.

These machines are crucial in providing respiratory support and treating jaundice in newborns.

The equipment was handed over to Prof Dr Md Jahangir Alam, director of Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute.

