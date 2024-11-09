ADN DigiNet launches AI-powered marketing platform ROBOKET

ADN DigiNet Limited has launched ROBOKET, an AI-powered marketing platform tailored for both local and global clients.

ROBOKET aims to transform customer engagement and campaign management through innovative, data-driven solutions.

As a scalable marketing software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, ROBOKET combines marketing automation, CRM, and data analysis tools, enabling marketers to streamline operations and focus on strategic growth.

"We developed ROBOKET to tackle real-world marketing challenges with AI and Data," said Sohael Reza, Managing Director and CEO of ADN DigiNet Limited. "This platform signifies a major advancement in the marketing landscape in Bangladesh and beyond."