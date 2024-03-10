ActionAid Bangladesh calls for increased investment in women's empowerment

ActionAid Bangladesh has called for greater investment to expedite the empowerment of women in the country, enhancing their rights and opportunities.

The call to action came today during a program held at the Bangladesh Tourism Corporation auditorium in the capital's Agargaon to observe International Women's Day.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs, Simeen Hussain (Rimi), MP, graced the event as the chief guest.

The program highlighted the achievements of three women who were awarded the "Nasreen Smriti Padak 2024" in recognition of their exceptional contributions. Emily Hembram was recognized for her efforts in ending sexual harassment, violence, and child marriage; Nasreen Akhter for her leadership in tackling climate change risks and protecting natural resources; and Fahmida Begum for her entrepreneurial spirit.

The theme for International Women's Day this year, 'Equal Rights, Equal Opportunities, and Investments for Women' resonated throughout the event. Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, an economist, researcher, and sociologist, emphasised the importance of this theme in his address.

The day's events included an art camp, a prize distribution ceremony, and a panel discussion titled 'Celebrating Women Leadership: Are We Investing Enough?' Experts from diverse fields participated in the discussion, highlighting the current situation, challenges, and opportunities for advancing women's equal rights and opportunities through increased investment.

The session saw participation from Chairperson of ActionAid International Bangladesh Society (AAIBS), Ibrahim Khalil Al-Zayad; Assistant Professor of Law Department of University of Dhaka, Ms. Taslima Yasmin; renowned poet and director, Shamim Azad; and senior consultant and coordinator of the Dermatology Department and Laser Center of Evercare Hospital, Dr. Jasmin Manzoor.

Although the overall picture of women's empowerment in the country has progressed, women are still significantly behind in economic development, said the speakers.

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF) report, Bangladesh may have to wait for about 200 years to achieve gender equality, where the world may take 132 years. According to a UN report, to eliminate this disparity, it will require a global investment of $360 billion USD annually in women's development.

Bangladesh's women are also lagging behind than most South Asian countries when it comes to legal rights. According to a World Bank report, women enjoy only one-third of the legal rights of men in the workplace. If women were given wages for unpaid work, it would amount to 40 percent of global GDP.

Appropriate investment in the right sector is needed to eliminate these disparities in the economic and social sectors, they added.

State Minister Simeen Hussain (Rimi), MP, said there is no alternative to increasing investment to ensure sustainable development of women and eliminate gender inequality.

"We have made great strides in women empowerment. But there's still a long way to go and we can't stop here. Investing in girls should be considered as a necessity, not a priority,' she added.

ActionAid Bangladesh, an associate member of the ActionAid Federation, has been working in Bangladesh since 1983 to eradicate poverty and establish social justice.

Officials from the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, government and non-governmental organizations, representatives from ActionAid Bangladesh, young leaders from various sectors, prominent entrepreneurs, and media personnel were present at the event.