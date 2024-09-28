ACI Motors launches Yamaha FZS Version 4.0 in Bangladesh

Yamaha Bangladesh has announced the launch of the new Yamaha FZS Version 4.0 in the Bangladesh market.

The grand event took place at ICCB, Dhaka, on September 28, 2024.

The model has already generated significant excitement and popularity even before its official launch in the market.

Powered by a 150cc FI engine, this state-of-the-art model boasts Class D headlights with position lamps, an LCD meter, LED flashers, and the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect App (Bluetooth Connectivity App).

In addition, the bike comes with two advanced safety features: a single-channel ABS braking system and a traction control system, typically seen in sports or higher-cc motorcycles. Both features are crucial for ensuring the rider's safety, particularly in Bangladesh's riding conditions.

Initially, the bike will be available in six colors and can be purchased with attractive discount through online pre-booking. The price of this attractive bike model is Tk 299,500/-

The popular Band, Nagar Baul James, performed at the event.

Eishin Chihana, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group; Dr. FH Ansarey, Managing Director of ACI Motors; Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors; and other higher officials from ACI Motors and Yamaha were present at the inauguration ceremony.

In 2008, the FZS Version 1 was launched in Bangladesh, earning widespread popularity due to its stylish design and innovative features. The success of this model led to the release of more bikes in the FZ series, continuing to captivate riders. Last year, Yamaha Bangladesh introduced the extremely successful FZS Version 3.0 Deluxe.

Yamaha has consistently been a global leader in modern and exceptional motorcycles. Bangladesh is no exception to this distinction. Ever since it's partnership with ACI Motors in 2016, Yamaha has gained even more popularity among both young and experienced Bangladeshi bikers. Currently, ACI Motors is a technical collaboration partner of Yamaha, one of the most popular Yamaha models, the FZS series.