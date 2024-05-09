The renowned educational institution of Dhaka, Notre Dame College, hosted the country's largest mathematical event, "Bashundhara presents 4th NDC National Math Festival powered by Vooter Adda," from April 25th to 27th, organized by the Notre Dame Math Club. Over three thousand students from nearly three hundred schools and colleges across the country participated in a total of 27 events.

The event commenced on April 25th at 1:30 PM with the "Math in Motion" event. On the same day, math enthusiasts faced challenges in events like "Calculus Mania" and "Crack the Code." Concurrently, the setup of projects, wall magazines, and scrapbooks was ongoing. At 3:10 PM, an extraordinary workshop called "IMO Adda" was held on the college basketball ground, featuring three outstanding achievers who won bronze medals and an honorable mention at the International Mathematical Olympiad 2023, representing Bangladesh.

Officially, the festival's inauguration took place on April 26th at 8:30 AM. Dr. Father Hemanto Pius Rozario, the principal of Notre Dame College, and Md. Azizur Rahman, the moderator of the Notre Dame Math Club, jointly announced the inauguration. Following this, the second day's activities began with Multimedia Presentation (Secondary & Higher Secondary) and Numeralgia. That day was the busiest day of the festival with competitions in 10 events running from morning to evening.

The third and final day commenced on April 27th at 8:30 AM with the Math History Quiz and the Multimedia Presentation of Junior category. The closing ceremony began at 3:10 PM, where distinguished guests, including Dr. Mohammad Ferdous, Chairman of the Dept. of Applied Mathematics at the University of Dhaka, Dr. Md. Shariful Islam, Assistant Professor of the Dept. of Mathematics at the same university, and Shah Mohammad Mohit, Chairman and Managing Director of O'Dell Group, were present. Following speeches, prizes were distributed.

Last but not least, the 4th NDC National Math Festival ended with the winners' euphoria and the other contestants' unwavering enthusiasm. The Notre Dame Math Club hopes that organizing such an event can remove the fear of mathematics and spread the vision of seeing mathematics with love. The Daily Star was the proud Print Media Partner of this event.