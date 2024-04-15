Summit Group's Azeeza Khan joins rank of Young Global Leader 2024

Azeeza Aziz Khan, a director of the Summit Group of Companies, has been inducted into the Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for the class of 2024.

Khan is among the exceptional individuals selected globally into the YGL community of outstanding leaders, the group said in a press release.

These leaders will undertake a transformative three-year journey, addressing global challenges and driving positive change.

In the press release, Khan said she is excited to begin this new chapter and join the 2024 Class of Young Global Leaders with the WEF.

She says she is always a firm believer in the power of collective advocacy and activism.

"I look forward to bringing about impactful changes alongside my fellow WEF Leaders."

"Together with all your support and prayers, I look forward to advancing our shared vision for a world that offers sustainable, affordable, and clean energy to all sections of our communities."

Khan's induction into the YGL recognises her exceptional leadership and visionary approach to finance, sustainability, and social responsibility, the press release said.

"It is also a testament to her relentless dedication, innovative strategies, and compassionate initiatives that have propelled Summit Group to new heights," it said, highlighting her significant contributions to the well-being of marginalised communities and the empowerment of women in Bangladesh.

Azeeza Khan is a qualified chartered accountant with a bachelor's degree in economics and business from University College London.

Upon graduation, she worked briefly in private equity and wealth management at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch before moving back to Bangladesh to join Summit group as a director.

Since 2011, she has also been a key contributor to the establishment of Summit's CSR charter and driver of the group's CSR activities.

She currently sits on the board of SEID Trust, a non-government voluntary development organisation working for social inclusion and promoting rights of underprivileged children with disabilities.

The WEF has unveiled the list of YGLs for this year and they comprise a group of nearly 90 most promising changemakers. There are 11 YGLs in South Asia.

They include Priya Agarwal Hebbar, non-executive director of Vedanta of India, Richa Bajpai, founder and CEO of Campus Fund of India, Ali Mukhtar, director of Fatima Fertiliser Company Ltd of Pakistan, Bhumi Pednekar, an actress of India, and Jeevan Kumaravel Thondaman, minister of water supply and estate infrastructure development of Sri Lanka, according to the WEF.

The Forum of Young Global Leaders maintains a rigorous process each year to select and honour individuals under 40 for achievements in helping communities grow locally and worldwide.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, a former captain of the national cricket team and a lawmaker since 2018, was among 10 leaders from South Asia in 2021, while Zunaid Ahmed Palak, a lawmaker since 2009 and a state minister since 2014, was nominated as a Young Global Leader in 2016.