Summit Chairman Aziz Khan only Bangladeshi in Forbes billionaire list

Forbes has released its 2024 World's Billionaires List, featuring 2,781 billionaires from 78 countries, showcasing the global spread and diversity of immense wealth. Among the entries is Muhammed Aziz Khan, Chairman of Summit Group, marking him as Bangladesh's first billionaire to be included in this compilation.

The list, which ranges from fortunes of $1 billion to Bernard Arnault's $233 billion empire, highlights the luxury conglomerate LVMH's record year. The United States leads with 813 billionaires, including Elon Musk with an estimated worth of $195 billion. Following closely are China, including Hong Kong, with 473 billionaires, and India, with 200. The Asia-Pacific region boasts the highest number of billionaires, totalling 1,000. The Americas and Europe follow.

Muhammed Aziz Khan, now a Singapore permanent resident, was earlier ranked as the 41st richest man in Singapore, according to Forbes.

Summit Group is a top private sector conglomerate of Bangladesh and has interests in power, ports, fibre optics, real estate and liquefied natural gas.