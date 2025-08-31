Sonali Life Insurance wins awards at Commonwealth Partnership Summit in Malaysia

Sheikh Mohammad Daniel, director of Sonali Life Insurance Company Limited, along with a team from the life insurer, poses for group photographs with organisers of the “Commonwealth Partnership Summit & Business Excellence Awards 2025,” at the Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia recently. Photo: Sonali Life Insurance Company

Sonali Life Insurance Company Limited recently won multiple awards in digital innovation and insurance excellence at the "Commonwealth Partnership Summit & Business Excellence Awards 2025," held at the Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

The life insurer received accolades across categories celebrating digital transformation, insurtech innovation, and marketing leadership, cementing its status as a forward-looking insurer in the Commonwealth region.

Key categories in which Sonali Life was honoured include "Digital Insurance Initiative of the Year," "Insurtech Initiative of the Year," "Education Insurance Initiative of the Year," "Best Marketing Initiative of the Year," "New Insurance Product of the Year," and "Best Customer Service Initiative of the Year."

Sheikh Mohammad Daniel, director of Sonali Life Insurance Company Limited, along with a team from the insurer, received the awards from the organisers at the summit, according to a press release.

Commenting on the achievement, Daniel said, "These awards reflect our strong focus on innovation and our ambition to position Bangladesh as a source of cutting-edge insurance solutions in the Commonwealth."

He added that Sonali's digital-first approach, customer-centric strategies, and unwavering desire to be the leader in claim settlement are at the heart of this success.

Earlier in 2023, Sonali Life Insurance also received international recognition at the Commonwealth Partnership Summit and Business Excellence Awards, winning in six categories.