Six textile, leather factories get Social Dialogue Award

Six factories in the textile and leather sectors received the "Social Dialogue Award" for their outstanding work in fostering a culture of inclusive dialogue and participation in the workplace.

The factories are Picard Bangladesh, Blue Ocean Footwear, Amana Knittex, Clifton Textile & Apparels, Knit Concern, and Layla Style, read a press release.

Of these factories, Clifton Textile & Apparels won two awards.

Amana Knittex was named champion in the safety committee for providing ergonomic chairs to sewing operators while Clifton were awarded as runners-up for launching a free 'vision screening' for all workers.

Clifton also won the award as runners-up for establishing anti-harassment committees by introducing a 'Change Corner' on the factory floor, where workers can change sanitary napkins and get access to running water. Knit Concern claimed the award as champion for providing uniforms to its workers.

Picard Bangladesh won the Social Dialogue Award for the participation committee as they introduced a free online doctor's (gynecologist and dermatologist) consultancy, while Blue Ocean Footwear was the runner-up with for providing ergonomic workstations for pregnant workers.

Layla Style also received an award.

The Programme for Sustainability in the Textile and Leather Sector (STILE), implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, together with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), and Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB), introduced the award.

A jury consisting of representatives from the ready-made garment sector, civil society organisations, RMG workers, the Department of Labour, and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, evaluated the initiatives.

Their assessment led to the selection of three champions and three runners-up, celebrated in a ceremony on March 4.

The Social Dialogue Award serves as a national beacon for the RMG sector and marks a significant step forward in the collective effort to improve labour conditions, encourage gender equality, and foster a culture of open dialogue and co-determination in Bangladesh's textile and leather industries.