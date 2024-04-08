Organisation News
National Housing Finance opens Islamic wing

Mahbubur Rahman, chairman of National Housing Finance, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate its Shariah-based Islamic wing at the company’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: National Housing Finance

National Housing Finance has launched an Islamic wing at the company's head office in Dhaka today.

Mahbubur Rahman, chairman of the company, inaugurated the Shariah-based wing, the company said in a press release.

Rahman expressed his gratitude to the employees and sought cordial help from all for the success of the wing.

National Housing Finance has been operating in the housing finance sector for more than 25 years.

Md Fariduddin Ahmed, chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee of the company, Shah Mohammad Wali Ullah, member of the committee, and Mohammad Shamsul Islam, managing director, were also present.

