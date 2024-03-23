National Finance, Tijarah Motors ink MoU on loan services

Organisation News
Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director of National Finance, and Zobair Hasan, director of Tijarah Motors, shake hands and exchange documents of a memorandum of understanding at the latter’s showroom in Tajgaon, Dhaka recently. Photo: National Finance

National Finance has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tijarah Motors, enabling the latter's auto loan customers to get preferential rate and service from the non-bank financial institution (NBFI).

Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director of the NBFI, and Zobair Hasan, director of Tijarah Motors, inked the MoU at the latter's showroom in the capital's Tejgaon recently, read a press release.

"This collaboration strongly emphasises National Finance's commitment to extending the best service experience to auto loan customers of partner vendors," Khan said.

Emon Ahmed Khan, vice-president of the NBFI, and Ekram Hossain, head of auto loans, along with other officials from both the organisations, were also present.

