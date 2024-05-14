National Finance holds 21st AGM and 5th EOGM

Md Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan, chairman of National Finance, poses for photographs at the 21st annual general meeting and 5th extra ordinary general meeting of the non-bank financial institution at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital recently. Photo: National Finance

National Finance recently organised its 21st annual general meeting (AGM) and 5th extraordinary general meeting (EOGM) at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.

Md Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan, chairman of the non-bank financial institution, presided over the meeting, read a press release.

In his speech, Bhuiyan highlighted National Finance's contribution to the economic growth of the country.

Inamul Haq Khan, vice-chairman of the NBFI, Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director, and Pulak Choudhury, company secretary, attended the meeting.

Among others, Roushan Akter, Sharif Zahir, Arifa Kabir, Maruf Akter Mannan, Asif Zahir, Rozina Y Kabir and Fahima Mannan, directors, and Yawer Sayeed, independent director, along with shareholders were also present.