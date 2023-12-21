Fu-Wang Foods holds AGM

Prof Md Abul Kashem, chairman of FU-Wang Foods Ltd, presides over the company’s 27th annual general meeting, which was held virtually on Tuesday. Photo: FU-Wang Foods Ltd

Fu-Wang Foods Ltd organised its 27th annual general meeting (AGM) through a virtual platform on Tuesday.

Prof Md Abul Kashem, chairman of the bakery and confectionary foods manufacturer, presided over the meeting, where shareholders approved financial statement for fiscal year 2022-23, said a press release.

"The board of the Fu-Wang Foods Ltd has been trying to improve the business. It also has a strategic business plan for growth and strength enhancement of the company," said Kashem.

Miya Mamun, director, Sidratul Mahabub Hasan, executive director, Mirza Rashed Nawaz, Md Abdul Khaleque Khan and Bikash Chandra Sarker, independent directors, Md Azizul Haque, chief financial officer, and Md Sharif Al Mahmood, company secretary, were present.