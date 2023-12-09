Digital Summit stresses innovation

Sajjad Hasib, chief marketing officer of Grameenphone Ltd, speaks at the 10th Digital Summit, themed “Innovation and Disruption: Guiding Through the Digital Terrain”, at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka today. Photo: Bangladesh Band Forum

The Digital Summit 2023 has taken place at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka in the capital today with the aim to guide innovation and disruption through the digital terrain.

Bangladesh Brand Forum organised the 10th Digital Summit, themed "Innovation and Disruption: Guiding Through the Digital Terrain", presented by the Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) in association with The Daily Star, read a press release.

The daylong summit hosted an engaging agenda comprising four keynote sessions, three panel discussions, and two insight sessions that featured a slew of local and global industry professionals and thought leaders exchanging insight on digital marketing trends, strategies, challenges and solutions.

The panel discussions featured timely and effective issues like "Creating Engaging and Impactful Marketing Narratives in the Digital Era", "AI's Transformative Role in Media and Marketing", and "Unlocking Creative Potential - Guiding Through the Digital Terrain."

In the first panel discussion, Sajjad Hasib, chief marketing officer of Grameenphone Ltd, said: "As the country's top telecom company, we have been trying to minimise the digital divide. Because the future workforce is going to be less creative and more of those who can use analytics. So, from a business point of view, you must analyse your consumers because if you follow your customers, it gives you a lot of feedback."

Shadman Sadekin, marketing director for homecare at Unilever Bangladesh Ltd, Allen Ebenezer Eric, marketing director of Marico Bangladesh Ltd, Ashraf Kaiser, founder and managing director of Benchmark Ltd, Nazia Andaleeb Preema, president of Women in Leadership and director and creative editor of Bangladesh Brand Forum, Redoan Rony, chief executive officer of Chorki, Kazi Mohiuddin, senior general manager of MGI, Tusnuva Ahmed Tina, executive director of Mindshare Bangladesh, and Mohammad Obidur Rahman, chief digital transformation officer of X - Integrated Marketing Agency, also shared their experiences and insights as panel speakers.

Shihab Ahmad, chief commercial officer of Robi Axiata Ltd, presented his insights and observations on "Analytics and AI for Digital Disruption", Prasun Basu, founder and chairman of Inteliphyle Ltd, delivered a session emphasising digitalisation and data titled "The Conundrum of Digital and Data: Bedfellows and Not" while Tara Yoon, head of partner performance, channel sales – SEA of Google APAC, conducted a session on marketing in the AI era.

Bharat Avalani, Storyteller & Memory Collector, founder of Connecting the Dots in Malaysia, presented the last keynote session of the day, styled "Digitise to Humanise".

Bangladesh Creative Forum and Inteliphyle joined the summit as strategic partners, Marketing Society of Bangladesh as knowledge partner while aamra technologies limited joined as technology partner and Backpage PR as PR partner.

Among others, Shariful Islam, founder and managing director of Bangladesh Brand Forum, also spoke at the summit.