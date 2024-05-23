Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Thu May 23, 2024 09:24 PM
Last update on: Thu May 23, 2024 09:24 PM

BHBFC awarded for Best Innovative Idea

Thu May 23, 2024 09:24 PM Last update on: Thu May 23, 2024 09:24 PM
Md Khairul Islam, general manager of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation, receives an award and recognition certificate from Md Abdur Rahman Khan, secretary to the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance, at the Innovation Exhibition (Showcasing) of the e-Governance and Innovation Action Plan 2023-24 held at the finance ministry in the capital on Tuesday. Photo: BHBFC

The Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation's (BHBFC) service named "The Smart Home Loan (SHL)" has been recognised by the Financial Institutions Division (FID) of the Ministry of Finance as the best innovative idea.

State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan attended the programme as the chief guest, read a press release.

FID Secretary Md Abdur Rahman Khan handed over an award and recognition certificate to Md Khairul Islam, general manager of BHBFC, at the Innovation Exhibition (Showcasing) of the e-Governance and Innovation Action Plan 2023-24 held at the finance ministry in the capital on Tuesday.

The senior executives of FID and various banks and financial institutions were also present.

