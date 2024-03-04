Bata names Shuvoo, Mim as brand ambassadors

Debabrata Mukherjee, managing director of Bata Bangladesh, poses for photographs with movie stars and Bata’s news brand ambassadors Arifin Shuvoo and Bidya Sinha Mim in Dhaka recently. Photo: Bata Bangladesh

Bata, a footwear brand, recently named two movie stars as its new brand ambassadors.

The movie stars are Arifin Shuvoo and Bidya Sinha Mim, the footwear company said in a press release.

The company signed a partnership agreement with the movie stars to this end in Dhaka.

This collaboration highlights the brand's range of trendy footwear for both men and women who value style and comfort.

Shuvoo's artistic and dynamic personality resonates with Bata's focus on stylish expression and catering to diverse tastes, while Mim's grace and on-screen presence inspires many, aligning perfectly with Bata's dedication to innovation and fashion.

"Shuvoo and Mim, known for their unique talent and charismatic style, perfectly embody the spirit of Bata. Their association with the brand marks a new chapter, reflecting Bata's commitment to staying relevant and connecting with a wider audience," said Debabrata Mukherjee, managing director of Bata Bangladesh.

Both Shuvoo and Mim will undoubtedly inspire fans to explore the wide range of stylish shoes offered by the brand.