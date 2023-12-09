Already feeling negative impact of global slowdown

Says FBCCI president

The business community needs to be united to advance the country's economy on the path of prosperity, keeping in mind the motto "Politics belongs to everyone, economy belongs to everyone", said Mahbubul Alam, the president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

He was speaking at the annual general meeting of the FBCCI held at the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Convention Hall in the capital yesterday.

He said that there is no alternative to moving the country's economy forward other than by forgetting political violence and differences. He thus urged everyone to refrain from intolerant activities ahead of the national elections to keep the country's business, trade and economy moving.

Alam further reiterated that negative impacts were already being felt as a result of the economic crisis, with businesspeople suffering the biggest losses.

Alam also said, in line with the prime minister's determination to build a smart Bangladesh, the current board of directors took responsibility for the manifesto of building a smart FBCCI to ensure participatory representation of the private sector.

FBCCI's future plans include opening a new branch office in Old Dhaka, the establishment of a vocational center in Uttara, opening FBCCI's extended office in Gulshan, inaugurating the FBCCI Innovation and Research Center, receiving a maximum installment of Tk 50 lakh for women entrepreneurs without a male guarantor, and extending the income tax submission deadline by two months.

In the meeting, audit reports of income and expenditure of FBCCI and appointment of auditor to a new institution were unanimously approved.