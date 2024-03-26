ACI Motors opens ‘Lovol Harvester Free Service Campaign’ in Thakurgaon

Md Sirajul Islam, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture Extension in Thakurgaon, inaugurates “Lovol Harvester Free Service Campaign” organised by ACI Motors at Rampur Primary School of Shibganj upazila in Thakurgaon recently. Photo: ACI Motors

ACI Motors recently launched a campaign, styled "Lovol Harvester Free Service Campaign", for the ongoing wheat harvesting season in Thakurgaon.

Md Sirajul Islam, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture Extension in Thakurgaon, inaugurated the campaign at Rampur Primary School of Shibganj Upazila in Thakurgaon district, the company said in a press release.

The owners of around 200 combine harvesters alongside harvester operators participated in the event.

The organisers arranged a free health check-up for participants. They also offered the chance to sign up for a service and get a chance to buy harvester spare parts at 6 percent discount price.

ACI Motors launched the "Lovol AC" cabin combine harvester this year, a new addition to further encourage young entrepreneurs to take up harvesting.

Among others, upazila agriculture officers of the district, and senior officials of ACI Motors were also present.