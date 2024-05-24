Pleasing your boss can sometimes feel like the game of Tom & Jerry, where you are Jerry trying desperately to avoid being Tom's next kill.

Keeping the boss pleased is crucial to keeping any job, and yet it is never mentioned in the job description. But fear not! This daunting task can be turned into a delightful dance of professional harmony with a dash of humour and some simple strategies.

Trying to understand the boss often seems like learning the oddities of a peculiar pet. They all have unique preferences and tantrums that are not always predictable. But once you crack the code, it can be a smooth sail.

Does the boss love coffee? Be the caffeine connoisseur you never thought you could be and watch how a perfectly timed steaming cup works the wonders of a peace treaty without compromising your core values.

The guidance and support I received from some of my bosses shaped my professional journey. Encountering exceptional leaders at various stages significantly influenced my growth, steering me towards the success I might not have achieved otherwise.

However, not all experiences were positive. I faced toxic bosses, too, one turning out to be particularly detrimental. These experiences taught me how employees often prioritise the quality of their direct supervisor over the company itself.

One of the secrets to winning over your boss is to be an avid listener, sporting donkey ears if need be. Mind it, it is not the kind of listening where you nod absentmindedly, but the genuine, active listening as you listen to your spouse! (Excuse the pun).

Picture this: your boss is explaining a new project. You are maintaining eye contact, nodding in all the right places, and maybe even taking notes. Your boss will appreciate the effort, and you might actually understand the task at hand. A win-win!

Know that deadlines are sacred. Meeting them is crucial to demonstrating your commitment. Delivering projects early is like finding a bonus fry at the bottom of a fast-food bag.

Communication is another key aspect. Regular updates, clear explanations, and a positive attitude make the boss feel in control, which is essential for a smoothly running team. According to Harvard Business Review, 95 percent of employees believe communication is vital for pleasing the boss.

When proposing ideas and suggestions, be bold but tactful. The boss may appreciate innovative thoughts, but they are still the captain. Propose ideas confidently but be prepared for them to be adjusted or discarded.

Flexibility is another trait that pops brownie points. Work environments are unpredictable, and being adaptable shows you are a team player. And wear your enthusiastic jacket for last-minute meetings and urgent tasks.

Nothing beats a positive attitude. A smile and a good sense of humour can be magical making even the dullest tasks bearable. Laughter is contagious; if you can make your boss laugh, then you have hit the jackpot. LinkedIn Solutions says managers highly value a positive and proactive attitude (88 percent).

Pleasing the boss is not about grand gestures or elaborate schemes. It is more about understanding their needs, being dependable, and throwing in some humour and positivity into your daily interactions. Brew that perfect cup of coffee, listen as if your job depends on it, and keep that smile handy. Your boss will appreciate you, even if it is just silently through a less intimidating email.

Our work occupies a significant part of our lives, and the only way to achieve true job satisfaction is to engage in work that feels meaningful. If your boss is toxic, don't fixate on them; concentrate on the job itself. Focusing on the problem will keep you stuck, but focusing on your goals will help you overcome obstacles and succeed.

The only way to produce great work is to love what you do. Keep searching and never settle until you find that holy grail.

The author is founder and managing director of BuildCon Consultancies Ltd.