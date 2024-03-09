Voting of BGMEA elections ends

The voting of the biennial election of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) ended at 5pm today.

The election began at 10am, said Jahangir Alamin, chairman of the board of the BGMEA election for 2024-26 tenure.

Some 1,839 out of 2,032 votes were casted at the Dhaka centre.

At the Chattogram polling centre, 387 out of 464 were casted.

It may take two to three hours to finish the electronic counting of the votes, said Alamin.

It was peaceful and no untoward incident took place during the election, he said.