US trade show begins May 9

Star Business Report
Tue May 7, 2024 06:40 PM
Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 06:44 PM

The 29th edition of the US Trade Show will begin in the capital on May 9 to showcase American products and services in Bangladesh and give a boost to the bilateral trade.

The three-day show will exhibit over 100 US products represented by 44 exhibitors from home and abroad, said Syed Ershad Ahmed, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham).

He spoke at a media briefing today at InterContinental Dhaka for the show, which will be jointly organised by the AmCham and the US embassy in Dhaka.

The show will remain open from 10am to 8pm and entry free has been fixed at Tk 30 per person. Students in uniform or with identity cards will be enjoy free access.

The show was first organised in 1992 and now it has emerged as Bangladesh's premier annual business event, drawing thousands of visitors each time, Ahmed said.

This year's US Trade Show will be inaugurated by Salman Fazlur Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister.

This trade show would be an opportunity to showcase high-quality products of the US companies in Bangladesh, said John Fay, commercial counsellor of the US embassy in Dhaka.

It will also help in strengthening Bangladesh's relationship with the US, he said.

At the event, five seminars will be organised, which will be titled "Inclusive Innovation: Empowering Women in the AI Era", "US Export Licensing for Importers", "Studying in the US and Student Visas", "USAID Development Work with the Private Sector", "Doing Business with the US and Business Visas".

