US businesses urged to invest more in Bangladesh

World Bank Alternate Executive Director Ahmad Kaykaus says at a seminar in Texas

The US businesses should invest in Bangladesh as the south Asian country has made significant progress in infrastructure, technology and established 100 special economic zones, said Ahmad Kaykaus, alternate executive director of the World Bank.

The government is adopting fresh policies and strategies to bolster commerce and investment, he said.

As a consequence of these endeavours, substantial investments will pour into Bangladesh from various global quarters in the forthcoming years, said Kaykaus, who is also a former chief secretary to the prime minister.

So, I encourage American businessmen to explore investment opportunities in Bangladesh, he added.

He made the comments while speaking at a seminar held at the Maharaja Party Hall in Houston of Texas on Sunday.

The event was jointly organised by the Bangladesh Consulate Los Angeles Commercial Wing, Bangladesh-America Society Greater Houston and Bangladesh-American Business Association.