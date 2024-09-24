Unrest shuts three more garment factories in Ashulia

55 factories in total not operating in Savar today

Amid the ongoing labour unrest, three more garment factories in the Ashulia industrial area were declared closed today under the "no work, no pay" provision of the labour law, bringing the total number of closed factories to 55.

"Of the closed factories, 46 were shut down today due to workers' protests over demands for salary increases, increments, and other benefits, while nine had declared a general holiday," said Md Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1.

Labour leaders reported that workers from several closed factories gathered in front of the factory premises in the morning but left when they were all found closed.

According to the Industrial Police, the closed factories are primarily located along the Bypail-Abdullahpur road, in the Jamgora, Norshinghopur, and Zirabo areas of Ashulia.

Joint forces are patrolling the industrial zones to strengthen security.

A total of 43 factories were closed under the "no work, no pay" provision of the labour law yesterday, while nine others were also closed for general holidays.