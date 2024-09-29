Business
Our Correspondent, Savar
Sun Sep 29, 2024 01:22 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 29, 2024 01:56 PM

17 factories still closed in Ashulia amid worker unrest

Photo: Star/File

Around 17 garment factories in the Ashulia industrial area remain closed today due to ongoing worker unrest.

Md Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, confirmed the situation to The Daily Star.

Of the closed factories, 11 were shut down under the "no work, no pay" provision of the Labour Act, while 6 others were closed by declaring general holidays.

Alam said that the situation in the industrial area  is generally stable, with most factories operating normally. 

"However, in the morning, workers from Mondal Group spread a rumour that two of their colleagues were missing. In response, the workers gathered in the Zirabo area of the Bypail-Abdullahpur road," said Alam. 

He also mentioned that the workers were demanding a minimum wage of Tk 22,000, and were later dispersed by the authorities.  

A worker from Mangotex, a factory near Mondal Group, told The Daily Star that he had gone to work in the morning but returned home after his factory was declared closed. 

"The factories surrounding Mondal Group were also shut down due to the unrest," he added.

ashulia workers unrest
