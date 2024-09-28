22 factories closed amid workers' protests in Ashulia

Protesters took to the streets demanding reopening of closed factories, withdrawal of cases and a salary hike

Protests erupted once again in the Ashulia industrial area as the workers now demand the reopening of closed garment factories, withdrawal of lawsuits filed against them and an increase in the minimum wage up to Tk 22,000.

At least 22 factories were forced to shut down today following demonstrations that included road blockades at various locations.

Workers began their protest in the morning by blocking the Bypail-Abdullahpur road at the Zirabo area.

As the protest escalated, demonstrators approached nearby open factories, shouting at workers and throwing bricks at the buildings.

This forced the authorities of 8 to 10 factories to declare the closure of their operations for the day.

A worker from the Lusaka Group, requesting anonymity, said the factory management had filed a case on September 9 against 27 workers and several unidentified individuals at the Ashulia Police Station.

"When we protested for the case withdrawals, the owner assured us that it would be withdrawn and we would receive a copy of the withdrawal. However, we never received it," the worker said.

"This morning, we arrived at the factory only to find out that the owner had announced the closure of the factory under the "no work, no pay" provision of the Labor Act. So, we gathered workers from nearby factories and took to the streets."

According to the Industrial Police, after workers from Lusaka Group began their protest, employees of Mondal Knitwear Ltd of the Zirabo area also joined in, blocking the road.

Mondal Group workers had been protesting for several days, demanding the wage to be raised to Tk 22,000. Workers from other factories soon joined the demonstration.

A protesting worker from Mondal Knitwear, also speaking anonymously, told The Daily Star: "We've been demonstrating for several demands, including a salary increase. Upon arrival at the factory today, we found the owner closed the factory under the "no work, no pay" provision."

He also alleged that local thugs are assaulting the workers on behalf of the owners since last Thursday.

Md Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, told The Daily Star that most of the factories in the industrial area were operating normally and peacefully this morning.

Some 22 factories closed their doors in the morning while some shut down after lunch hours.

"The situation is normal now. The roads are clear and the workers have gone to their homes," he added.