Textile units to remain closed

Textile millers will keep their production units closed due to the prevailing volatile situation in the country.

Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), which represents the $25 billion primary textile sector, announced the decision in a statement yesterday.

The decision came because of the deteriorating law and order situation in the country and the government's declaration of a three-day holiday from today, the BTMA said.

"The decisions on reopening the mills will be made based on the situation and further declarations from the government," it said.

The BTMA member mills were also shut down for four days two weeks ago due to violence and a subsequent curfew imposed by the government to rein in violence.

The trade body reported that its members lost $58.8 million during the initial four-day closure caused by the violence and curfew.