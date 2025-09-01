Tax official suspended for allegedly taking Tk 38 lakh bribe

The Internal Resources Division (IRD) today suspended an assistant commissioner of taxes for allegedly handing over income tax documents in exchange for a bribe of Tk 38 lakh.

The suspended official, Jannatul Ferdous Mitu, was serving at Tax Zone-5, Dhaka.

She is accused of transferring the majority of a taxpayer's previous income tax records, belonging to Salah Uddin Ahmed, to his designated tax lawyer in exchange for the bribe, according to the order.

The documents reportedly included previously submitted income tax returns, order sheets, tax assessment orders, appeal tribunal decisions, and other related records.

Mitu has been made an officer on special duty and attached to the NBR headquarters, the IRD order added.

This correspondent could not immediately reach Mitu for comment.