Sustainable enterprise project creates jobs for 3 lakh low-income people

PKSF, World Bank funded the project

PKSF Chairman M Khairul Hossain speaks at the closing ceremony of the Sustainable Enterprise Project (SEP) at the PKSF Bhaban in the capital today. Photo: Collected

The microenterprises supported by the Sustainable Enterprise Project (SEP) employ around 3 lakh people countrywide, most of whom belong to the low-income group, Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Chairman M Khairul Hossain said today.

The PKSF and World Bank funded the project that began in 2018, he said.

These microenterprises have the potential to continue to expand and create more employment opportunities even after the completion of the project, he said.

The project worked to increase the adoption of environmentally sustainable practices in more than 65,000 microenterprises, Hossain said.

The project provided the enterprises with various necessary financial and technical services along with resource development, technology transfer, value chain development, market linkage and brand development support, he added.

The PKSF chairman shared the information at the closing ceremony of the project at the PKSF Bhaban in the capital.

Thanks to the project's interventions, the living standards of the low-income people have improved, Hossain said.

PKSF's achievement in the effective development of microenterprises in Bangladesh is significant, World Bank's Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Abdoulaye Seck said at the event.

The government is attaching highest importance to efforts to combat the fallouts of climate change while continuing the pace of the economic advancement that the country has been enjoying for the past decade and a half, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Farhina Ahmed said.

The SEP is the first-ever microenterprise development project to include the issue of environmental conservation at its core, PKSF Managing Director Nomita Halder said.

PKSF currently serves approximately 2 crore people through its partner organisations by offering inclusive and tailored financing, training, and technical assistance.

PKSF emphasised on the need for employment generation for sustainably alleviating poverty, and microenterprises have proven to be an effective tool for that, Halder said.