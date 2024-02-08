PKSF holds micro-enterprise fair

The three-day "Shuponno Somahar: Environment-friendly Microenterprise Fair 2024" will start today, under the Sustainable Enterprise Project (SEP) of PKSF at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center, Dhaka.

Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation has been implementing the SEP since 2018 to support the production and marketing of high-quality value-added products by adopting environmental best practices in the microenterprise sector of the country.

The fair's opening ceremony will take place at 11:00am at the Carnival Hall, BICC. Dr M Khairul Hossain, chairman of PKSF, will inaugurate the fair.

The fair will feature 77 stalls of micro-entrepreneurs supported through the project, as well as 47 stalls of Project-implementing Partner Organizations of PKSF. The fair will remain open to visitors every day from 10:00am to 8:00pm till February 10.

The Sustainable Enterprise Project is jointly funded by the PKSF and the World Bank. It provided financial and technical supports to over 65,000 microenterprises across 37 districts through its 64 sub-projects implemented by 47 partner organisations.