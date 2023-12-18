Sugar price will remain stable: commerce minister

Sugar price may reduce if US dollar rates fall, he says

Sugar price will not increase, rather it will remain unchanged in the days to come thanks to the stable US dollar rate against the Bangladeshi taka now, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said today.

The government has taken various measures to regulate the prices of essentials during the upcoming month of Ramadan, he said.

The minister made the comments while talking to journalists in Rangpur after taking his electoral symbol.

"If the dollar rate decreases, the price of sugar can also be reduced. However, since the dollar rate is stable now, there will be no further increase in the price of sugar."