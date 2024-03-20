Business
Star Business Report
Wed Mar 20, 2024 05:27 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 05:46 PM

Govt to buy 8,000 tonnes of lentil, 10,000 tonnes of sugar

The commodities will be purchased for the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh
The government has decided to buy 8,000 tonnes of lentil at Tk 76.64 crore and 10,000 tonnes of sugar at Tk 160 crore for the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh.

The lentil will be purchased from Agrigo Trading Pvt Ltd of Chennai in India at a rate of Tk 100.8 a kilogramme, according to a decision taken by the cabinet committee on public purchase in a meeting today.

The committee also approved another proposal to purchase 10,000 tonnes of sugar from Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation at Tk 160 a kg, according to a press release.

Related topic:
sugar price in bangladeshLentil price in Bangladeshsugar importLentil import
