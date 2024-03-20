Govt to buy 8,000 tonnes of lentil, 10,000 tonnes of sugar

The commodities will be purchased for the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh

The government has decided to buy 8,000 tonnes of lentil at Tk 76.64 crore and 10,000 tonnes of sugar at Tk 160 crore for the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh.

The lentil will be purchased from Agrigo Trading Pvt Ltd of Chennai in India at a rate of Tk 100.8 a kilogramme, according to a decision taken by the cabinet committee on public purchase in a meeting today.

The committee also approved another proposal to purchase 10,000 tonnes of sugar from Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation at Tk 160 a kg, according to a press release.