Business
Star Business Report
Thu Oct 17, 2024 08:16 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 17, 2024 08:19 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Specific duty for refined sugar imports slashed by 25%

The specific duty would be Tk 4,500 a tonne
Star Business Report
Thu Oct 17, 2024 08:16 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 17, 2024 08:19 PM
Sugar prices edge up as traders tighten supply
FILE PHOTO: STAR

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) today reduced specific duty for refined sugar imports by 25 percent to Tk 4,500 per tonne to encourage imports and bring down the prices of the essential commodity in the domestic market.

The fresh cut in the specific duty for import of refined sugar comes a week after the NBR slashed the regulatory duty on sugar imports to 15 percent from 30 percent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The revenue administration earlier said the reduced regulatory duty would cut import cost of raw sweetener by Tk 11.18 per kilogramme, and the cost of refined sugar by Tk 14.26 per kilogramme.

Retail sugar prices in Dhaka, however, did not decline despite the duty cut.

It rather rose by nearly 1 percent to Tk 127-Tk 135 each kilogramme over the past week.

Today's prices of sugar, demand for which is met through imports, were 2.75 percent higher from a month ago, according to data by the Trading Corporation Bangladesh.

Related topic:
sugar price in bangladeshsugar price
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

TCB reverses decision to hike sugar prices by Tk 30 per kg

NBR halves regulatory duty on sugar imports

1w ago
Govt to buy 12,500 tonnes of sugar from US firm

Govt cuts sugar prices by Tk 3 per kg

1y ago

‘Sugar market to be stable in a day or two'

1y ago

1 lakh tonnes of sugar to be imported soon: Bangladesh Bank

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

‘শেখ হাসিনা নিরাপত্তার কারণে ভারতে এসেছেন, ভারতেই থাকবেন’

ভারতের পররাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়ের মুখপাত্র রণধীর জয়সওয়াল এ কথা জানিয়েছেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৮ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১০০

২ ঘণ্টা আগে