Stocks rise after falling for two days

The broad index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) bounced back yesterday on falling on the preceding two days.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the country's premier bourse, rose 23.43 points, or 0.44 percent, from that on the day before to close at 5,251.96 yesterday.

Similarly, the DSES, the index that represents the Shariah-compliant companies, grew 4.74 points, or 0.41 percent, to 1,143.70 points.

Meanwhile, the DS30, the index that comprises blue-chip scrips, jumped 4.90 points, or 0.26 percent, to 1,874.84.

However, Chittagong Stock Exchange saw the opposite with the Caspi, the main index of the port city bourse, dropping 12.379 points, or 0.08 percent, to close at 15,072.20.

According to the daily market update of UCB Stock Brokerage, the DSE ended the day with an increase in turnover.

Turnover, meaning the total value of shares changing hands on a day, which gives an indication of the amount of trading activity, stood at Tk 37.5 crore, an increase of 22.11 percent from that on the previous day of trade.

The pharmaceuticals sector dominated the turnover chart accounting for 17.49 percent of it.

Travel and leisure, food and allied and ceramics sectors ended in the positive while tannery, jute and telecom in the negative, added UCB Stock Brokerage.

Of the issues that changed hands on the DSE, 213 edged higher, 126 dropped, and 50 did not see any price movement.

Trust Islami Life Insurance took the top position on the gainers' list with a rise of 10 percent, followed by Global Heavy Chemicals and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company with more than 9 percent each.

Oimex Electrode, Tung Hai Knitting & Dyeing, Sonargaon Textiles and Zahintex Industries were also on the list.

Square Pharmaceuticals, British American Tobacco Bangladesh, Orion Pharma, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Orion Infusion, GPH Ispat, Olympic Industries, National Bank, Unique Hotel & Resorts and Power Grid Company of Bangladesh also made gains.

BRAC Bank, Grameenphone, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Eastern Bank, Jamuna Bank, IFIC Bank, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries, Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) and Beximco Pharmaceuticals suffered losses.

Trust Bank shed the most, losing 4.94 percent. Trading of the bank's shares was suspended on May 29 for it being record date, meaning the day a company finalises the list of shareholders eligible for its forthcoming dividend distribution.