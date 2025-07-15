Stocks rebound 

The DSEX rose 0.36 points to close the day at 5,062.20

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange closed slightly higher today, breaking a two-day losing run.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, rose very marginally by 0.36 points to settle at 5,062.20.

However, the other indices declined. The Shariah-compliant DSES edged down 0.14 percent to 1,102.46.

The DS30, comprising the blue-chip shares, dropped 0.47 percent to close at 1,890.92.

However, turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, rose to Tk 653.69 crore, up from Tk 564.37 crore in the previous session, a rebound in trading activity.

A total of 205,628 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 17.90 crore across 33 scrips.

Market breadth showed a mixed picture with 163 stocks advancing, 156 declining, and 76 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, the division had a more positive trading movement, with 84 gainers and 97 losers.

The B-category saw 44 stocks rise and 23 fall, while there was no trading in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In mutual funds, 4 issues advanced and 19 declined.

Corporate bonds saw one issue advance, while the government bond market saw three issues decline.

Among individual performers, Apex Spinning & Knitting Mills topped the gainers' list with a 10 percent rise, while Jute Spinners was the worst performer, dropping 7 percent.