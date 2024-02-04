StanChart, Friendship light up char village with solar power

An array of 192 solar panels that generate about 57.6 kilowatts of electricity each day have been installed at a remote char called Ghughumari in Ulipur upazila of Kurigram. Established under and initiative of Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Friendship, the “Solar Village” is bringing power to about 150 homes in the area. Photo: S Dilip Roy

Ratna Akhter, a 15-year-old student of grade nine, previously used kerosene lamps when studying at home in Ghughumari, a remote char in northern Bangladesh with about 2,300 inhabitants.

Besides, she often had to curtail her study sessions amid shortages of the required fuel.

Now though, she can study as she pleases for having an electric bulb in her room and other parts of the house thanks to an initiative by Standard Chartered Bangladesh.

In partnership with non-government organisation Friendship, the multinational bank had decided to set up a "Solar Village" in Ulipur upazila of Kurigram as a part of its corporate social responsibility.

Inaugurated in October 2022, the project aimed to bring solar power to people in the near-inaccessible char as its geographical location makes it impossible to connect with the national grid.

"We are benefitting a lot from solar power in our char. Now, we dream of building our future," Akhter said.

This was the bank's third "Solar Village" implemented by Friendship following their success with the first in Goynar Potol char of Kurigram and the second in Kabilpur char of Gaibandha.

And with the project now complete, the people of Ghughumari have been getting electricity for about the past six months.

As such, the char's largely agriculture-based economy is benefitting from the use of solar power for irrigation pumps and other machinery while students are also enjoying the access to electricity.

Al Amin, a 21-year-old college goer, said there are about 300 students in Ghughumari char.

"We have been able to study with sufficient lighting for the past six months. Solar power facilities have changed our quality of life," he said.

Samad Mollah, a 60-year-old local farmer, said they previously used diesel to fuel their irrigation pumps and grain threshing machines.

"But with the help of solar power, we are irrigating our fields at lower cost. So, there has been a vast improvement in agriculture activities in the region," he added.

Against this backdrop, Mollah said the project has given people in the char a new lease of life.

Ziarul Islam, a 46-year-old grocery store owner, said he is preparing to install a fridge at his shop as they are getting electricity for just Tk 150 to Tk 200 per month.

Earlier, he would spend Tk 400 to Tk 500 per month on buying kerosene fuel.

"So, I can now keep my shop open longer to sell more products," he added.

Official sources said 192 solar panels were installed by Friendship in the Solar Power Station of Ghughumari char with the financial support of Standard Chartered.

With each panel generating 300 watts of electricity, about 150 of the 450 households in the char have access to solar power at a cost of Tk 3.75 per unit.

Mahidul Islam, senior manager (sustainable economic development) at Friendship, said they are providing electricity at minimum charge to develop the char on the Brahmaputra river.

"Gradually, all families of this char will be brought under the electricity facility," he added.

Bitopi Das Chowdhury, head of corporate affairs, brand and marketing at Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said they took the initiative with the aim of improving the living standards of char people.

"Especially, an educational atmosphere has been created in the char and steps will be taken so that all families can get the benefit of the 'Solar Village' project," she added.