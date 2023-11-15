Square Pharma posts Tk 600 crore profit in July-September

Square Pharmaceuticals PLC registered a 9 percent year-on-year growth in profit to Tk 600 crore in July-September this year.

The Bangladeshi multinational pharmaceutical company made Tk 550 crore profit in the same previous period last year, according to its unaudited financial statement.

Therefore, Square Pharma reported earnings per share of Tk 6.77 in the first quarter of 2023-24 against Tk 6.20 a year ago.

The net asset value per share rose to Tk 136.79 from Tk 129.95 while the net operating cash flow per share surged to Tk 9.54 from Tk 5.87, it said in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.