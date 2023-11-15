Business
Star Business Report
Wed Nov 15, 2023 12:55 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 12:58 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Square Pharma posts Tk 600 crore profit in July-September

Star Business Report
Wed Nov 15, 2023 12:55 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 12:58 PM
Square Pharma

Square Pharmaceuticals PLC registered a 9 percent year-on-year growth in profit to Tk 600 crore in July-September this year.

The Bangladeshi multinational pharmaceutical company made Tk 550 crore profit in the same previous period last year, according to its unaudited financial statement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Therefore, Square Pharma reported earnings per share of Tk 6.77 in the first quarter of 2023-24 against Tk 6.20 a year ago.

The net asset value per share rose to Tk 136.79 from Tk 129.95 while the net operating cash flow per share surged to Tk 9.54 from Tk 5.87, it said in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

Related topic:
Square Pharmaceuticals
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Renata’s Rajendrapur facility wins US FDA approval

Square Pharma

Square Pharma makes Tk 1,491 crore profit in July-March

Square Pharma gets nod for production in Kenyan factory

Square Pharmaceuticals Kenya EPZ Ltd, Square Pharmaceuticals

Square Pharma gets go-ahead to start manufacturing in Kenyan factory

এখন আর সংলাপের কোনো সুযোগ নেই: কাদের
|রাজনীতি

এখন আর সংলাপের কোনো সুযোগ নেই: কাদের

‘আজকে ইলেকশনের তারিখ ঘোষণা হচ্ছে। আপনি সংলাপ করবেন কবে?’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

দূতাবাস কর্মকর্তাদের নিয়ে সহিংস রাজনৈতিক বক্তব্যে পিটার হাসের উদ্বেগ

১৮ মিনিট আগে