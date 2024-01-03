Business
Star Business Report
Wed Jan 3, 2024 08:30 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 09:00 PM

Business

Sonali Bank returns clients' funds deducted after technical glitch

Sonali Bank has returned the funds to the clients which were deducted from the accounts of some branches of the bank in Tangail.

On January 1 this year, a number of accountholders of the state-run bank found that different amounts of money were deducted from their accounts from different branches of the bank in Tangail.

The next day, the bank received multiple complaints about such fund deduction.

A technical error in the bank's software caused the discrepancy of funds in the accounts, a top official of the bank told The Daily Star requesting anonymity.

"As soon as we find the discrepancy, we solved the error on the same day. The deducted funds returned to the clients' account automatically."

