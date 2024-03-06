Sonali Bank launches digital payment services with Meghna Bank

HN Ashequr Rahman, chairman of Meghna Bank, and Md Afzal Karim, managing director and CEO of Sonali Bank, pose for photographs after inaugurating digital payment services at a hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: Sonali Bank

Sonali Bank and Meghna Bank have launched digital payment services to collect pension scheme installments and various charge-fees through mobile financial service 'MeghnaPay Wallet' and internet banking portal by using Sonali Payment Gateway.

HN Ashequr Rahman, chairman of Meghna Bank, and Md Afzal Karim, managing director and CEO of Sonali Bank, inaugurated the services at a hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday.

"This partnership implies a significant step towards advancing our national vision of a cashless society," said Rahman.

The banks earlier signed an agreement to this end, read a press release.

Under the deal, Meghna Bank customers can pay their chalan, utility bill, pension scheme installments, and various charge-fees from home using Sonali Bank's payment gateway services.

A total of 872 government and non-government institutions use Sonali Payment Gateway services to collect fees and other charges.

Among others, Sanchia Binte Ali and Parsoma Alam, deputy managing directors of Sonali Bank, and Kimiwa Saddat, managing director and CEO (current charge) of Meghna Bank, along with other senior officials of both organisations were also present.