Business
Star Business Report 
Tue Mar 19, 2024 11:59 AM
Last update on: Tue Mar 19, 2024 12:09 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Robi shares fall after floor price removal, market plunges 

Star Business Report 
Tue Mar 19, 2024 11:59 AM Last update on: Tue Mar 19, 2024 12:09 PM
Photo: Robi Axiata Ltd

Shares of Robi Axiata Ltd declined 10 percent in the morning session after the regulator lifted the floor price restrictions on the stock. 

Robi, the second largest mobile phone operator in terms of subscribers, nosedived to Tk 27 from its previous price of Tk 30 per share. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The circuit breaker's upper and lower limits will apply to Robi as per the regulator's order.

Alongside Robi, the country's benchmark index DSEX shed 66.37 points or 1.12 percent to 5831.86 points as of 11:38 am today. Turnover stood at Tk 249 crore.

Related topic:
DSERobi Axiata LtdRobi share
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dhaka Stock Exchange Early Trade Plunge as Price Curbs Lifted

Stocks plunge on the first day after price curbs removed

DSE update

Stocks extend gains as more companies exit price curbs

dhaka stock exchange

Stocks end week higher

3w ago
BTRC

BTRC issues notice asking why licences of GP, Robi won’t be cancelled

Robi Logo

HC stays NBR step on freezing Robi’s bank account

|অপরাধ ও বিচার

হল-মার্ক কেলেঙ্কারি: পর্যবেক্ষণে যা বললেন আদালত

‘অত্র মামলা দেশের ব্যাংকিং ইতিহাসে এক বিস্ময়কর ঘটনা।’

২২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এমভি আবদুল্লাহ উদ্ধারে অভিযান নয়, আলোচনায় সমাধান চায় মালিকপক্ষ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification