Robi shares fall after floor price removal, market plunges 

Shares of Robi Axiata Ltd declined 10 percent in the morning session after the regulator lifted the floor price restrictions on the stock.

Robi, the second largest mobile phone operator in terms of subscribers, nosedived to Tk 27 from its previous price of Tk 30 per share.

The circuit breaker's upper and lower limits will apply to Robi as per the regulator's order.

Alongside Robi, the country's benchmark index DSEX shed 66.37 points or 1.12 percent to 5831.86 points as of 11:38 am today. Turnover stood at Tk 249 crore.