Remove rice import duty: Tariff commission

The duty cut on October 20 still not enough to bring down imported rice prices, the BTTC says

The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) today recommended the government withdraw import duty on rice for a specific period of time in order to increase its supply in the local market.

The Department of Agricultural Extension data showed that two recent floods in between August 16 to October 15 have disrupted production of 8.39 lakh tonnes of rice, the commission said in a report.

Amid this situation, rice imports will be encouraged only if the duties are exempted as part of efforts to stabilise the purchasing power of the general consumers, it said.

Local producers are unlikely to suffer if rice is imported at the price of the international markets, the commission said in the report sent to the commerce ministry, food ministry and the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

In order to encourage imports and increase supply in the local markets, the NBR reduced rice import tariff to 25 percent from 62.5 percent on October 20.

The NBR also informed that the tariff reduction would help in lowering the import cost by Tk 14.4 per kilogramme.

However, after the duty cut, the importers opened letters of credit to bring in only 26 tonnes of rice so far, the BTTC report mentioned.

The commission said the duty cut would not do much to increase rice supply in the Bangladesh market.

On October 24, a major rice importer, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the reason for the situation.

It is very unlikely that anyone would consider buying the grain from abroad, given the current market conditions, the importer told The Daily Star.

For example, even if the duty was reduced to zero, the price of imported fine rice would reach Tk 80 per kg and coarse rice Tk 76 per kg after factoring in all related costs.

In contrast, locally grown fine rice is currently being sold for around Tk 65 per kg and coarse rice for Tk 55 per kg.

The BTTC report mentioned that the price of fine rice remained the same over the last month, while medium and coarse varieties saw a 1.74 percent and 1.9 percent increase, respectively.

Over the past year, the three varieties experienced a 1.09 percent, 9.35 percent, and 7 percent increase, respectively.

It also said the price of coarse rice, the most commonly used variety in the country, has increased at a faster rate than the thin and medium options.

Bangladesh annually needs about 3.7 to 3.9 crore tonnes of rice, most of which are meet through domestic production, the tariff commission report said.

Estimates by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) showed that the farmers produced 4.06 crore tonnes of rice in 2023-24 fiscal year, up by 4.1 percent year-on-year, which is the highest growth in the previous six years.

Moreover, for the first time, Bangladesh bagged more than 4 crore tonnes of rice in a fiscal year.

Food inflation has remained above 10 percent in Bangladesh for six consecutive months since April this year, according to the BBS data.