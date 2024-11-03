Business
Star Business Report
Sun Nov 3, 2024 06:48 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 10:36 AM

Remittance rises 21% in October

Migrant Bangladeshis sent home $2.39 billion in October
Star Business Report
Sun Nov 3, 2024 06:48 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 10:36 AM

Remittances sent home by Bangladeshis living abroad rose 21.31 percent year-on-year to $2.39 billion in October.

However, October's inflow is 0.41 percent lower than September's.

During the July to October period of this fiscal year, remittance earning stood at $8.93 billion, up from $6.87 billion at the same period of last fiscal year, central bank data showed.

Monthly Remittance Inflow
Rising remittance provides a breather amid forex crisis

Industry insiders said the upward trend of remittance inflow will create a breathing space and reduce pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

Since April of this year, Bangladeshi expatriates sent remittances above $2 billion in every month except July.

Remittance inflow slumped in July as expatriates were unable to send funds in the middle of the month as the Sheikh Hasina-led government imposed an internet blackout to quell protests centring demands for quota reform in government jobs.

