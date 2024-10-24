Business
Star Business Report 
Thu Oct 24, 2024 02:29 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 24, 2024 02:39 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Pubali Bank’s profit surges 43% in Jan-Sep

Investment income and increased net interest lift earnings
Star Business Report 
Thu Oct 24, 2024 02:29 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 24, 2024 02:39 PM

Pubali Bank PLC's profit rose 43 percent year-on-year to Tk 876.87 crore in the first nine months of 2024.

The bank's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) rose to Tk 7.58 during the January-September period of 2024, compared to last year same period's Tk 5.30, according to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The positive result helped rally its share, soaring 9.64 percent to Tk 27.30 today on the DSE floor.  

"EPS increased mainly due to an increase in investment income, commission, exchange, and brokerage, as well as net interest income," the bank stated.

Pubali Bank also recorded a strong performance in its consolidated net operating cash flow per share, which jumped to Tk 7.30 during the period. 

The state-owned lender attributed this improvement to a substantial increase in interest income, fees and commission, investment income, and robust deposit collection from customers.

Additionally, the bank's net asset value saw growth, buoyed by a rise in retained earnings, paid-up capital, statutory reserve, and revaluation reserve on government securities.

Established in 1959, Pubali Bank has evolved into Bangladesh's largest private commercial bank, boasting 504 branches, 203 sub-branches, and 25 Islamic banking windows, as per its website.

Related topic:
Pubali Bank
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Pubali Bank to raise Tk 700 crore through bond

Pubali Bank to raise Tk 700 crore through bond

1y ago
Trend of capital machinery imports by Bangladesh

Capital machinery imports on the mend

7m ago
Pubali Bank digital infrastructure

Pubali Bank aims to be a lifelong partner of clients

1y ago

Pubali Bank’s profit surges over 42% in April-June

2y ago
StanChart breaks record with Tk 1,655 crore profits

StanChart breaks record with Tk 1,655 crore profits

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সরকারি চাকরিতে প্রবেশের বয়সসীমা ৩২ বছর নির্ধারণ

অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের উপদেষ্টা পরিষদের সভায় এই সিদ্ধান্ত হয়। 

এইমাত্র
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শেখ হাসিনাসহ পরিবারের অন্যদের নামে প্লট বরাদ্দে অনিয়মের অভিযোগ তদন্তে কমিটি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে