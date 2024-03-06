'Proper wage-setting method needed to protect workers' interests'

Bangladesh needs to formulate and establish a proper national wage-setting system, said a top official of International Labour Organisation (ILO) yesterday.

"The national wage policy is not good enough. Discussions and establishment of a proper national wage-setting system based on predicting and understanding inflation and on being able to have competitive price point and wage point are necessary" said Tuomo Poutiainen, ILO country director of Bangladesh.

Poutiainen added that the ILO is implementing international standards of compliance in 457 garment factories as part of its Better Work programme and was trying to bring more factories under the programme.

He also called for promoting social dialogues and to protect workers by modernising insurance protection schemes. He said the Bailey Road fire incident was a reminder of the importance of fire safety in the industries.

The ILO country director made the comments while moderating a discussion on apparel trade sustainability, organised by the Sustainable Apparel Forum at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden Hotel.

Miran Ali, vice-president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said the garment sector has successfully overcome safety-related challenges, including measures to minimise and combat fire, electrical, and structural issues.

As a result, the workplaces in the garments industry of Bangladesh are safer than many other countries, he added.

Amirul Haque Amin, president of IndustriALL Bangladesh Council, said workers need to be protected, especially when companies are making profit. He added that a healthy workplace and healthy industrial relations are necessary to safeguard the health of workers.

Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, vice-president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said Bangladesh is the global champion in green garment factories and the sector is on the right path now.

However, not only international clothing retailers and brands, but also end consumers should pay more for garment items sourced from the country to reward responsible business behaviour, he said.

Hazera Khatun, joint secretary to the ministry of labour and employment, urged authorities to improve product diversification and technologies for a better output.

Md Khorshid Alam, executive director of Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority, and Avijit Chowdhury, executive member of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, also spoke.