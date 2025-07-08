Pathao launches digital wallet 'Pathao Pay'

Pathao has launched Pathao Pay, a digital wallet designed to redefine how users transact, access, and manage money in their everyday lives.

Under a new tagline, "Your YOUniverse, Your Way," Pathao Pay brings together innovation, security, and lifestyle, marking a major milestone in the company's mission to digitise services across Bangladesh from today (July 8).

With Pathao Pay, users can seamlessly handle their everyday finances, whether it's ordering food, booking rides, splitting dinner bills, or sending money to friends. Smart user-centric features such as Pay Tag for receiving payments and crowd funding, Split Pay for dividing bills, Group Send Money for one-tap bulk transfers, and Auto-Pay to enable frictionless payments with trusted merchants make transactions faster, smarter, and hassle-free. Users can also enjoy instant mobile recharges directly through the app. To unlock the journey, users can add money to their Pathao Pay balance using Visa, Mastercard, AMEX debit and credit cards and Nagad.

As an exciting part of the launch, Pathao also introduced the Pathao Pay Card, a Mastercard powered multi-currency card backed by Mutual Trust Bank PLC. Designed to give users more control over how they spend both home and abroad, Pay Card comes in three vibrant and personalised designs: Starlit Horizon, Purple Haze, and Sunshine Beach. The card syncs in real-time with users' Pathao Pay balance, and offers dual currency support, NFC Tap & Pay up to Tk 5,000 without a PIN, and free ATM withdrawals from all MTB locations. With Mastercard's global reach and robust security, and with the proper passport endorsement the card makes spending on shopping, subscriptions, travel, and more effortless – globally.

To celebrate the launch, Pathao is offering up to Tk 3,000 in cashback across its core services: up to Tk 1,000 on food orders, Tk 1,000 on car rides, Tk 500 on bike rides, and Tk 500 on parcel deliveries. There are no complicated steps - just sign up, pay for Pathao service with Pathao Pay, and enjoy the cashback.

"Pathao Pay is a step towards true financial freedom and digital convenience," said Fahim Ahmed, CEO of Pathao. "Pathao Pay allows the user to access their funds when they need, transact how they want and manage their funds how they should. This is digital finance, reimagined for Bangladesh, designed for you."

With Pathao Pay, Pathao puts control, convenience, and freedom in users' hands, strengthening its commitment to simplify life and empower millions through technology. More than a wallet, Pathao Pay is your financial universe, built your way, he added.

Founded in 2015, Pathao operates Bangladesh's largest digital services platform, covering ride-sharing, food delivery, and e-commerce logistics. The company has over 10 million users, 300,000 delivery and ride agents, 200,000 merchants, and 10,000 restaurants on its network. Pathao says it has generated more than 500,000 job opportunities to date.

More information is available on the Pathao app and via the sign-up link: https://pathao.go.link/gTuDn.