No documents needed to file e-return

To ease online tax return submissions, taxpayers will not be required to submit any documents or soft copies when filing an e-return, according to the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

"We made the decision to ensure ease of doing business and encourage taxpayers. The taxpayers, however, will have to keep the required documents on hand," said Md Abdur Rahman Khan, chairman of the NBR.

"If the taxman finds any discrepancy, the taxpayers will be responsible for their declaration on the return," he said.

When filing taxes manually, taxpayers have to provide essential documents like copies of their e-TIN, national ID, address details, and the previous year's return. Besides, employees have to provide salary certificates, bank statements, and other relevant documents. For different income sources, certificates or documents should be submitted, including investment details, property information, and tax-free income certificates.

"In this regard, the taxpayers will have to take the "risk", but we believe taxpayers will endorse accurate information," the NBR chairman said.

Khan made the remarks while speaking to the reporters at the NBR headquarters in the capital's Agargaon yesterday.

"We want to reduce the manual connection with the taxpayers and taxmen," he said, adding that they have already created guidelines for taxpayers and were taking steps to publicise the initiative through videos and other methods.

On top of that, the NBR on Tuesday issued an order to make the online filing of income tax returns mandatory for government employees under the jurisdiction of income tax circles located in Dhaka North, Dhaka South, Gazipur and Narayanganj city corporations.

Additionally, all scheduled banks and mobile telecom service providers now require employees to file income tax filings online.

They also brought some multinational companies under the rule, including Unilever Bangladesh Limited, British American Tobacco Bangladesh Limited, Marico Bangladesh Limited, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited, and Nestlé Bangladesh PLC.

"We have initially chosen the companies considered technologically sound," Khan said.

Although the NBR has focused on the e-return system, the tax administration will continue the tax week from November similar to previous years, he said.

"We won't provide services door-to-door. Rather, we will intensify our online services. If we get any specific request to educate someone about the return submission, we can serve them through volunteers."