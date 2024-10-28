Yunus urges everyone to file tax returns online

Business
The chief adviser’s address to the nation
Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus addressed the nation on August 25, 2024. PHOTO: PID

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced new measures to simplify income tax filing in Bangladesh, addressing both individual taxpayers and corporate employees on his official Facebook page today.

Taxpayers in Dhaka, Narayanganj, and Gazipur -- including government employees, scheduled bank workers, telecom employees, and officials from several multinational firms -- will now be required to file their returns online under the new initiative, he said.

He emphasised the importance of taxes as an economic cornerstone and acknowledged the existing difficulties in submitting tax returns but highlighted imminent changes designed to ease the process.

Others across the country are encouraged to follow suit as part of the government's push toward digital tax administration.

The chief adviser called for a district-wise competition to boost digital tax filing rates, with potential state awards recognising those organisations with high participation.

He urged the public to embrace digital filing, especially appealing to young people to assist neighbours and relatives, promoting digital literacy as a stepping stone to future entrepreneurship.

"We are gradually preparing to collect all types of taxes online," he said, to make tax compliance easier and more accessible for everyone.

